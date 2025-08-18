Swiggy partners with Bounce for deployment of e-scooters

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Food delivery major Swiggy on Monday said it has partnered with electric mobility firm Bounce for the deployment of the latter's e-scooters in its delivery fleet in various cities in a phased manner.

In the first phase, Bounce will deploy e-scooters across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru over the next three months, Swiggy said in a statement.

These vehicles will be available on the Bounce' mobile app as well as Swiggy's Delivery Partner app at special pricing exclusively for Swiggy and Instamart delivery partners, it said.

The collaboration aims to make electric mobility more accessible and affordable for thousands of Swiggy and Instamart delivery partners, it said, and added that additionally, this initiative is a step toward reducing the carbon footprint of hyperlocal deliveries while significantly lowering operating costs for delivery partners.

The Bengaluru-based food delivery platform already has over 50 EV partners in the ecosystem nationwide to ensure EV accessibility to its delivery partners, and the latest partnership is aimed at helping further a steady supply of these vehicles to the company fleet, Swiggy said.

"This partnership with Bounce is a significant move towards greener and more cost-effective delivery. We aim to scale this partnership across multiple cities in the country in the coming months," said Saurav Goyal, Senior Vice President-Driver and Delivery Org at Swiggy. The company aim to scale this partnership across multiple cities in the country in the coming months, he said. PTI IAS MR