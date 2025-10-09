Swiggy, PayU Finance target Rs 300 cr in annual credit disbursals to restaurant partners

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Swiggy on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with PayU Finance, the NBFC arm of PayU, to offer credit solutions to its restaurant partners starting from the next financial year.

The collaboration aims to achieve an annualised run rate of Rs 300 crore in credit disbursements in the next fiscal year and a total of Rs 1,000 crore within three years.

The partnership offers customised unsecured credit solutions of up to Rs 25 lakh by PayU Finance, leveraging Swiggy's network insights, with flexible repayment through an Equated Weekly Installment (EWI) model, starting at 18 per cent per annum with zero foreclosure penalties.

Restaurant partners can apply for a loan through the 'Instant Loan' section on the Swiggy Partner app, executed and processed through the PayU platform and network.

This collaboration addresses the critical financing challenges faced by the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Catering) segment by embedding credit facilities directly within the Swiggy ecosystem and eliminating traditional lending barriers, Swiggy stated.

Deepak Mendiratta, CEO, PayU Finance, said: "Through this collaboration, we are targeting an Annualised Run Rate of Rs 300 crore in disbursals in the next FY, with a vision to exceed Rs 1,000 crore within three years.

Ajit Panigrahi, VP - Financial Services, Swiggy, said: "With over 2.5 lakh restaurant partners on our platform, we expect this embedded credit solution to significantly boost restaurant growth by enabling our partners to invest confidently in expansion, equipment and innovation. We are committed to building a comprehensive financial ecosystem that will support the long-term success of every restaurant partner".

The partnership was announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, where both companies joined hands to launch an embedded credit solution for Swiggy's restaurant partners. PTI RSN RSN MR