Swiggy, Waaree Energies among 4 firms added to MSCI India Index

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) As many as four companies, including Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart and Waaree Energies, will be included to the MSCI India Index effective close of trade on August 26, 2025, as per a latest review by global index compiler MSCI.

Hitachi Energy India, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart and Waaree Energies are the additions to the MSCI India Index, according to an announcement by MSCI.

Two companies -- Sona BLW Precision and Thermax -- will move out of the index, as per the announcement.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.

In the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, 15 firms will be added, while 6 companies will move out effective August 26, 2025.

The additions are Belrise Industries, Brainbees Solutions, Capri Global Capital, CSB Bank, India Glycols, Inventurus Knowledge, Lloyds Enterprises, Lumax Auto Technologies, Nexus Select Trust, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Sona BLW Precision, Thermax, Transrail Lighting, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma and Zinka Logistics Solutions.

However, Bharat Dynamics, Easy Trip Planners, Hikal, Jain Irrigation Systems, MSTC and Protean eGov Technologies will move out. PTI SUM HVA