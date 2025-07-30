Swiggy's 'Mom'entum' policy offers year-long WFH post-maternity leave

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) E-commerce and food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced changes to its parental care policy with the introduction of 'Mom'entum 2.0 -- a multi-year programme offering new mothers the option to work from home for up to a year after availing 26 weeks maternity leave.

Apart from working from home, mothers can also opt for part-time roles with prorated pay if it suits their new schedule better. The policy also offers gender-neutral bonding leave of 15 days up to the child's third year, and annual leave extensions.

Swiggy ensures career continuity through a structured transition plan, ensuring that mothers return to the same or a similar role. Returning mothers exploring internal opportunities will have access to at least three comparable internal job opportunities, along with mentorship from experienced Swiggy moms, buddy support, and access to the "Swiggy Moms Community" for peer connection and guidance, it stated.

The new policy includes partial financial support for IVF and prenatal care, flexible work during IVF cycles, five paid leaves, and financial assistance per child for fertility treatments, adoption, or surrogacy procedures.

It also entails Pre-Maternity & Transition Planning, whereby Swiggy facilitates structured planning before maternity leave and begins check-ins two months prior to return, ensuring aligned expectations and a smooth re-entry.

Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer at Swiggy, said, "Over the past 11 years, women at Swiggy have led critical roles -- driving impact and solving complex challenges. We understand that motherhood isn't a single event, but a journey with evolving needs and challenges. That's where 'Mom'entum 2.0 comes in -- a long-term, structured program that offers meaningful support, especially during the most formative years of motherhood.

"It's designed to create an environment where women can grow in their careers while staying true to their personal journeys. This is another step in our ongoing commitment to building a truly inclusive workplace for all Swiggsters." Swiggy introduced a gender-neutral parental policy in 2020, covering diverse paths to parenthood, including adoption, surrogacy, miscarriage, and IVF treatments. PTI RSN HVA