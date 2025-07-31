Swiggy's Q1 net loss nearly doubles to Rs 1,197 cr

New Delhi: Food and e-commerce delivery platform Swiggy, which owns Instamart, on Thursday reported a widening of its loss on a consolidated basis at Rs 1,197 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 611 crore during the corresponding quarter a year-ago.

However, its total income increased substantially to Rs 5,048 crore, from Rs 3,310 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed, even as expenses shot up to Rs 6,244 crore, from Rs 3,908 crore during the April-June quarter under review on a year-on-year basis.

Swiggy's scrip closed at Rs 403.80, up 0.62 per cent from its previous close on the Bombay Stock Exchange.