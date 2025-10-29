Swiss companies, research institutions show interest in Karnataka's Quantum City: Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) Swiss companies and key research institutions in the quantum technology sector have responded positively to partnership opportunities in the proposed 'Quantum City' in Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister for Science and Technology N S Boseraju said on Wednesday.

He said, the Government of Karnataka is implementing several programmes aimed at establishing Bengaluru as the "global focal point" for the quantum sector.

The Karnataka government has allocated 6.17 acres of land at Hesaraghatta in northwestern Bengaluru for establishing a "Quantum City" (Q-City), which will have state-of-the-art laboratories, incubation facilities for start-ups and infrastructure for academic-industry collaboration.

"Discussions concerning the City's development were held with representatives from leading global quantum research institutions, including ETH Zurich and CERN," Boseraju said.

Speaking to reporters, while sharing insights from his recent official visit to Switzerland, he said, Karnataka, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has initiated courses to develop skilled quantum human resources. He also emphasised the availability of expert talent and a conducive environment for new research in the state.

Dr Michael Hengartner, President of the ETH Zurich Board has responded positively to our request for cooperation in research projects, he added.

Noting that Karnataka participated in the "Swissnex Quantum Summit", where the state's delegation provided comprehensive information on investment opportunities to representatives of major global quantum companies, the Minister said, a demonstration of the proposed Quantum City was also showcased.

He said, Bengaluru's technological potential, availability of human resources, the favorable investment climate, and the excellent support provided by the state government was highlighted while extending an official invitation for global companies to invest in the state.

The Bosaraju-led delegation visited ETH Zurich, the institution famously associated with Albert Einstein's research, his office said in a release.

The Minister noted that several research innovations at ETH Zurich University's laboratories have successfully transitioned into startups, he said, he received a positive response regarding the adoption of a similar ecosystem within the Quantum City and the request for collaboration.

During the visit to Zurich Instruments, information was gathered on the manufacture of essential instrumentation required for Quantum Computing development, he further said that the institution has agreed to provide training to research students from Karnataka.

While participating in the "Science and Diplomacy Anticipator Summit" in Geneva, Minister Boseraju met Prof Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. They discussed the necessary advice and support required to realise the state's quantum vision, the release said, adding that they also discussed the ongoing meetings with prominent research institutions across other countries. PTI KSU ADB