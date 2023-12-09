Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commerce launches Kolkata chapter to boost trade

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) The Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commerce (SICC) inaugurated its Kolkata chapter, the sixth one in India, to boost trade between the two countries.

Apart from Kolkata, the SICC has now a presence in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai.

The launch of the SICC chapter in the eastern metropolis on Saturday evening is expected to unlock a realm of opportunities and facilitate greater cooperation between businesses in eastern India and Switzerland, aligning with the vision of mutual growth and prosperity, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Switzerland to India Ralf Heckner emphasised on the significance of promoting trade as a pillar of Switzerland's foreign policy.

He highlighted the positive impact of India's strategy and expressed Switzerland's interest in various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, and tourism.

The new SICC chapter is expected to play a "crucial role in strengthening bilateral trade ties between the two regions", he said.

Some 330 Swiss companies are operating in India.

Honorary Consul of Switzerland in Kolkata Umesh Chowdhury underscored the pivotal role of this chapter in aligning with the Indian government's strategy.

He emphasised that the eastern region of India, in tandem with Switzerland, could harness shared synergies in markets, technology, and investments.

The launch is seen as a strategic move to bolster economic development in eastern India. PTI BSM BDC