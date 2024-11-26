Switch Mobility partners Vertelo to deploy 1,000 eCVs over 3-5 years

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Electric bus and light commercial vehicle maker Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with Vertelo to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles across India over the next 3-5 years.

The company, a part of the Hinduja Group and a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vertelo for the purpose.

Under the partnership, Vertelo will lease and fund Switch's advanced electric buses and electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs), ensuring they reach businesses and municipalities aiming to adopt sustainable transportation solutions, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration aims to deploy 1,000 electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) across India over the next 3-5 years, it added.

"By combining our advanced EV technology with Vertelo's innovative leasing solutions, we're not just selling vehicles, we are enabling businesses to embrace sustainable transportation without capital constraints," Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu said.

Vertelo CEO Sandeep Gambhir said, "By removing the traditional barriers of high upfront costs and operational uncertainties, we're empowering businesses of all sizes to participate in India's electric revolution".