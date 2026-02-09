SWITCH Mobility rolls out 272 low-floor buses in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Hinduja Group's electric vehicle arm SWITCH Mobility on Monday rolled out 272 low-floor buses from the Ramlila Maidan in the National Capital, as part of a centralised rollout of 950 electric buses in the capital city.

Under the CESL (Convergence Energy Services Limited) tender for Delhi, the company will deploy a total of 950 electric buses across key depots in the national capital, supporting the city's transition to a cleaner public transport system, it said.

The deployment of these buses will be undertaken in aphase manner across Okhla Srinivas Puri (SNP) Depot, Grand Trunk Road Depot and Rajghat Bus Terminal and other depots, SWITCH mobility said, adding Ohm Global Mobility will support operational deployment and service readiness for the fleet, enabling integration into Delhi's public transport network.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off these EiV12 buses in the presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Pankaj Singh, Minister for Transport in the Delhi Government, among others.

The phased deployment of 200-plus buses from Srinivas Puri Depot aligns with the Delhi Government's ambitious vision to make Delhi the city with the highest number of electric buses in operation, the company said.

"SWITCH Mobility is committed to collaborating with city transport authorities to deliver dependable, high-performance electric buses that can scale rapidly. Deployments like these demonstrate how electric mobility can be seamlessly integrated into urban operations while delivering tangible benefits in emissions reduction and passenger experience," said Ganesh Mani, Chief Executive Officer of SWITCH Mobility. PTI IAS MR