SWITCH Mobility rolls out EiV12 and E1 low floor electric city buses

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) SWITCH Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, on Wednesday launched two low-floor electric city buses—EiV12 and E1—equipped with chassis-mounted batteries, expanding its product portfolio, a top official said.

Advertisment

The SWITCH EiV12 platform has been indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured for urban city commutes, offering global standards in performance, safety, and reliability. The SWITCH EiV12 is claimed to be the country’s first low-floor city bus featuring a scalable battery capacity of over 400 kWh.

"The launch of the SWITCH EiV12 and the flagging off of the SWITCH E1 for Spain is a proud milestone for the Hinduja Group and Ashok Leyland, underscoring our commitment to sustainable mobility. In addition to the EiV12 and E1, SWITCH is developing a range of new products to expand our global offerings," said company chairman Dheeraj Hinduja on Wednesday.

"At SWITCH Mobility, we are driving a greener future and advancing our long-term vision to democratise electric mobility worldwide," he added in a company statement.

Advertisment

The SWITCH E1 low-floor electric city bus was flagged off for the European market on Wednesday. Both EiV12 and E1 share common design philosophies and architecture.

"At SWITCH Mobility, we are excited to unveil two new products for India and Europe, both built on our global EV architecture. Our low-floor electric city bus, designed for optimal energy performance and accessibility, has already received an overwhelming 1,800 orders," said SWITCH Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu.

The domestic electric city bus market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent by 2030, with EV penetration projected to reach 70 per cent, the company added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK KH