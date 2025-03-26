Switch Mobility UK may stop operations at Sherburn unit; 200 jobs on the line

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said the board of its arm Switch Mobility Ltd, UK has approved commencement of consultation process with employees for a potential cessation of manufacturing and assembly activities at its Sherburn facility that could lead to loss of 200 jobs.

Switch Mobility Ltd, UK is a stepdown subsidiary of Ashok Leyland. It is a manufacturer of electric buses having presence across the UK and Europe.

"Our intention is to go through a consultation process with the employees of the company that might potentially lead to the cessation of the manufacturing and assembly activities in UK," Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal told PTI.

However, he said,"We want to continue with aftermarket activities in the company, because we have a significant vehicle parc in UK that we want to service and support our customer base." Asked how many jobs will be impacted by the move, Agarwal said, "As far as employees are concerned in the entire company in Switch UK, we have about 240 people... The expected number that might go through redundancy is roughly about 200. However, that is all going to be clarified during the consultation process." On the timeline for the consultation process to be completed, he said, "We have to provide a minimum of 45 days. So I would say it should be within 45 to 90 days." Earlier in the day, in a regulatory filing, Ashok Leyland said, "In the wake of continuing general economic uncertainty within the overall bus manufacturing sector in the UK and consequent inability to derive the benefits of scale, the Board of Directors of Switch UK today approved commencement of consultation process with the employees which could potentially lead to cessation of its manufacturing and assembly activities at its Sherburn facility," Switch UK has no plans to exit the UK market.

It will execute and complete all the orders on hand and will continue to provide aftermarket and service support from two other facilities in Rotherham and Thurrock for the existing vehicle parc, the company added.

The Sherburn facility has a production capacity of 80-100 units a month.

Asked how the company planned to serve the UK market with new products, Agarwal said Switch is evaluating a couple of things.

"One is that we have various alternative manufacturing sites around the world, and these manufacturing sites are very well capable of producing the buses that we are producing in the UK. Once we complete this evaluation, the intention is to not exit the UK or the European market, but shift the manufacturing base to one of our alternative manufacturing sites," he said.

It could be India, or the company's factory at Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, or it could be any other factory, he added.

The Sherburn facility was serving only the UK market so far, Agarwal said, adding that the company had developed a bus in the UK called e1, which was specifically designed for the European markets. These could be produced outside the UK in the near future, he said.

Stating that Switch is not permanently closing manufacturing operations in the UK, he said, "Once the market revives and once our own cost structure becomes competitive in the future, we are still open to look at producing in the UK... but for right now, for the next few years, at least, we would move the production out to out outside of UK." He said the move to cease manufacturing and assembly operations in the UK will enable Switch to gain greater focus in expanding markets and strengthen its position.

"Switch UK has been making losses for the past many years. On the other side, India's story is developing very well," he said, adding that Switch India has a clear, visible path to "make it even PAT break even in the next four to six quarters".

The company is looking at unlocking the whole value from Switch by trying to cut down the losses in the UK considerably, while doubling down on the high growth India market on the other side, which is already a bit up, he added.

Agarwal, however, said the cessation of operations at Sherburn facility is subject to consultation with employees. PTI RKL TRB