SWITCH Mobility unveils 100 electric vehicles for Indore's waste management

Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) SWITCH Mobility, an electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer, has flagged off 100 customised SWITCH IeV3 vehicles for waste management for the Indore Municipal Corporation, a top official said.

The SWITCH IeV3 electric vehicle has been engineered to meet the demands of urban municipal corporations with a strong emphasis on sustainability, reliability, and efficiency.

"We are proud to partner with Indore in its inspiring journey toward a cleaner, greener future. Indore has consistently set an example for the entire nation by being ranked India's cleanest city, and we are honoured to contribute to maintaining and elevating that standard," said company CEO Mahesh Babu on Wednesday.

"Through our SWITCH IeV3 vehicles and our proprietary SWITCH ION connected mobility platform, we aim to deliver intelligent, sustainable solutions that help cities thrive in a cleaner environment," he added.

The specially designed electric garbage tippers will replace conventional diesel vehicles, significantly reducing carbon emissions, lowering noise pollution, and enhancing operational efficiency in waste collection, the company said.