Switzerland to host 2027 global AI summit

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Days before India hosts the global AI summit of 2026, Switzerland on Wednesday said it intends to organise the next edition in Geneva in 2027.

The Swiss government said in a statement that its top decision-making body Federal Council discussed Switzerland's intention to organise the AI Summit 2027 in Geneva and a final decision will be taken at the New Delhi summit.

India is hosting the summit from February 16-20, 2026.

The Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC), with the support of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), has completed preparations to organise the AI summit in Switzerland, the Swiss government said.

"This involved close collaboration with India, which is organising the next summit. Funding for the 2027 summit in Switzerland has been secured: the existing budget covers the costs, supplemented by contributions from third parties," it added.

A number of different countries have hosted high-level AI summits since 2023 to discuss the opportunities and risks AI presents to society and in specific areas such as medicine, climate and agriculture.

The first global AI summit was held at Bletchley Park in the UK in 2023, followed by Seoul in 2024 and Paris in 2025.