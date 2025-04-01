SWREL bags clean energy projects worth Rs 1,470 cr

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) on Tuesday announced bagging three new green energy projects worth Rs 1,470 crore.

The first letter of award is for a wind-solar (69.3 MW -- 75 MW) hybrid project in Rajasthan.

Also, the company has been declared the lowest bidder for a turnkey solar project of 260 MW plant in Gujarat.

Besides, the company has received a letter of award for a PV plant in Rajasthan.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, said: "We are very excited to bag three prestigious domestic projects including our foray into wind EPC through a hybrid project win, which opens up a new exciting segment for us." PTI ABI HVA