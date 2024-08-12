SWREL gets Rs 550 cr solar plant order in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has secured an order worth over Rs 550 crore to set up a solar plant in Rajasthan.

The project will be set up in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

The order is valued at over Rs 550 crore, the company said.

"With this order win, SWREL has now achieved around Rs 900 crore of domestic order inflows in the second quarter of FY25.

"This is in addition to the order inflow of Rs 2,170 crore seen in the first quarter, and we remain confident of further augmenting this order momentum due to a strong domestic bid pipeline being in place," Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said.

SWREL provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions and has a total portfolio of over 19.4 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction). PTI ABI SHW