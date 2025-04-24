SWREL Q4 net profit grows to Rs 55 cr

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) on Thursday reported a manifold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 55 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 1.40 crore net profit in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the quarter, the company's total income surged to Rs 2,506.45 crore from Rs 1,211.40 crore in the same period a year ago.

While expenses stood at Rs 2,419.73 crore as against Rs 1,177.66 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal.

For the full FY25, SWREL reported a net profit of Rs 85.55 crore.

It had a loss of Rs 210.79 crore in FY24.

Total income rose to Rs 6,341.46 crore in the full fiscal, up from Rs 3,120.79 crore a year ago. PTI ABI DR