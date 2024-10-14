SWREL reports Rs 8.5 cr profit in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) on Monday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 8.57 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 54.51 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,064.45 crore from Rs 776.73 crore a year ago, while expenses stood at Rs 1,044.38 crore as against Rs 826.68 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd's offerings include EPC solutions for hybrid energy and energy storage. PTI ABI TRB