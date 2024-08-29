Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port launches India-UAE container vessel service

New Delhi,Aug 29 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port on Thursday announced the launch of a new container vessel service Bengal Middle East Express, connecting the Haldia Dock Complex with the Jebel Ali Port in the UAE.

According to an official statement, this service, initiated by Ocean Salute Line of Singapore in partnership with MBK Logistix Pvt Ltd, will enhance global connectivity for the port.

The inaugural vessel, Yong Yue 11, is set to arrive at Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) on September 6, 2024.

Bengal Middle East Express (BMEx) service will follow a Haldia-Chittagong-Jebel Ali-Haldia route, linking Bengal and the eastern-Indian industrial hub with one of the key ports in the Middle East.

The statement said that bypassing traditional transshipment ports, it reduces delays, lowers operational costs, and avoids congestion. This direct route enhances supply chain efficiency, reliability, and competitiveness, giving businesses better access to global markets.

Congratulating the team of HDC in this regard, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, chairperson Rathendra Raman said, "To support this initiative, the Port has offered substantial discounts on vessel-related charges for container vessels calling directly from South East Asia, Far East, and Middle East Ports".