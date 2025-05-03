Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port launches night navigation on river Hooghly

Kolkata, May 3 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) Kolkata on Saturday announced the successful commencement of night navigation on the River Hooghly.

The initiative, aimed at reducing turnaround time and pre-berthing detention of vessels, enables seamless night-time vessel transit through the river channel from Budge Budge to the sea, a statement said.

The port leveraged modern electronic aids and navigational infrastructure, including electronic charts, track lights, and illuminated channel buoys.

The National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), IIT Madras, prepared a comprehensive study and roadmap for night navigation in collaboration with the Port of Antwerp, it said.

The inaugural run saw the successful transit of the container vessel M V Sinar Penida, carrying 8,000 MT of cargo. This development is expected to increase the number of vessels handled daily, improving berth availability and port throughput.

SMPK deputy chairman Samrat Rahi said, "We look forward to enabling night navigation for larger vessels, transforming SMPK into a more agile and future-ready port." PTI BSM RG