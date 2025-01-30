Symphony makes a foray into water heating segment with 3 models

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Leading air cooler company Symphony Ltd has made a foray into the water heating segment with the launch of three geyser models in the Indian market, a statement on Thursday.

The models that comprise 9 SKUs come with an advanced nine-layer water filtration technology - PUROPOD Cartridge – that treats hard water, it said, adding that it has introduced SmartBath technology in its Symphony Spa range making it India’s first water heater powered by Artificial Intelligence.

The company has launched the water heater range nationally via e-commerce and on D2C platforms. The product is also available in modern trade channels in select states, with plans for nationwide expansion shortly, it added.

Symphony also launched an advertisement campaign and TVCs highlighting hair fall caused by hard water.

"This launch combines our technological expertise with consumer-centric solutions, extending our innovation legacy to offer comfort while caring for hair and skin," said Amit Kumar, Group CEO, Symphony Ltd. PTI BAL