Synergy Marine Group appoints Indian Co-CEO for ship management

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Global ship management firm Synergy Marine Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vikas Trivedi as Co-CEO for ship management, with direct responsibility for its tanker and gas carrier division.

Trivedi becomes the second Indian to take a leadership role at Singapore-headquartered Synergy Marine, joining Ajay Chaudhry, who continues to lead the company’s dry division, according to a company statement.

He brings nearly 25 years of senior leadership experience from one of the world’s top ship managers, it added.

"As shipping navigates the energy transition, my focus will be on enabling safe, capable, and agile operations, grounded in engineering discipline and executed by well-trained crews," Trivedi said.

"As shipping navigates the energy transition, my focus will be on enabling safe, capable, and agile operations, grounded in engineering discipline and executed by well-trained crews," Trivedi said.

Jesper Kristensen, Group CEO, Synergy Marine Group, said: "With Vikas and Ajay leading our divisions, we are reinforcing what Synergy stands for, dependable delivery, operational depth, and a relentless focus on quality." According to Synergy, around 70 per cent of its 28,000 seagoing workforce and nearly 85 per cent of its 3,000 shore-based employees are Indian nationals, making it one of the most significant maritime employers of Indian talent globally.