Synergy Marine Group founder gets National Maritime Varuna Award

Mumbai Apr 7 (PTI) Leading shipmanager Synergy Marine Group on Monday said that its founder Rajesh Unni has been awarded the National Maritime Varuna Award, which is India’s highest individual recognition in the maritime sector.

Director General of Shipping (DGS) Shyam Jagannathan presented the award in Mumbai during the 62nd National Maritime Day celebrations held on 5 April 2025, the company said in the statement.

The National Maritime Varuna Award, given by DGS, recognises sustained and extraordinary contributions that have significantly shaped the country’s maritime landscape.

Rajesh Unni stated that the country’s seafaring and shore-based professionals are capable of far more than operating ships and they can lead the future of shipping.

Synergy Group is a leading third-party ship manager of Indian-flagged vessels and provides end-to-end maritime solutions. PTI IAS MR