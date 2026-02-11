Synergy Marine takes technical control of Yang Ming’s two LNG dual-fuel container vessels

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI Third-party ship management firm Synergy Marine Group on Wednesday announced it has taken technical control of the two LNG dual-fuel container vessels of the Taiwanese shipping container company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation.

The company also said it has deployed trained Indian seafarers on board the two sister vessels– YM Willpower and YM Worthiness– which recently joined Yang Ming Marine’s fleet to support the company’s long-term fleet renewal and sustainability strategy.

The container vessels built by Hyundai Heavy Industries were renamed in Ulsan, South Korea, on February 4, it said.

Under Synergy Marine Group's technical management, the two vessels are supported by dedicated shore-based teams and trained ship staff with specific experience in LNG-fuelled operations.

The management scope includes crewing, maintenance, safety management systems, performance monitoring, and lifecycle technical support, with a strong emphasis on safe fuel handling, regulatory compliance, and consistent operational standards, Synergy Marine Group said.

The addition of the two new vessels further expands Synergy Marine Group's portfolio of technically advanced and alternative-fuel vessels, while reinforcing Yang Ming's commitment to a measured and pragmatic energy transition within liner shipping, it said.

"Our role is to ensure that these vessels are managed with care, technical discipline and consistency throughout their lifecycle. We appreciate the trust Yang Ming has placed in us and look forward to supporting their long-term fleet strategy through safe, reliable and transparent technical management," said Jesper Kristensen, Group CEO, Synergy Marine Group.

Each vessel, with a nominal capacity of approximately 15,500 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit), is equipped with high-pressure LNG dual-fuel main engines, enabling operation on liquefied natural gas as well as conventional marine fuel, according to the company.

"The management of LNG dual-fuel container vessels requires preparation, training and operational rigour. Over recent years, we have invested in building the systems, competencies and crew readiness needed for alternative-fuel operations," said Ajay Chaudhry, Co-CEO, Ship Management, Synergy Marine Group.

The Singapore-headquartered Synergy Marine Group is one of the significant maritime employers of Indian talent globally with over 70 per cent of its 28,000 seagoing workforce and nearly 85 per cent of its 3,000 shore-based employees Indian nationals.

"Yang Ming continues to pursue a disciplined and long-term approach to fleet development. The introduction of the two new vessels marks an important step in strengthening our environmental performance while maintaining service reliability across our global network," said Feng-Ming Tsai, Chairman, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation.