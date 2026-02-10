Syngene Collaborates with Johns Hopkins University

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Syngene International on Tuesday said it has inked a partnership with Johns Hopkins University to advance early-stage drug discovery programs and platform technologies emerging from the university's research labs.

The collaboration will be delivered by Syngene SynVent, a fully integrated drug discovery and development platform that spans discovery biology, medicinal and synthetic chemistry, DMPK (Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics), toxicology, and early development, the company said in a statement.

"We are uniquely positioned to translate pioneering research into credible therapeutic candidates, and our goal is to significantly compress the time required for high-potential programs to become clinically relevant, creating a faster and more efficient pipeline of new medicines," Syngene International Head of Strategic Collaborations Kenneth Barr stated.

Paul Nkansah, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships at Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, said the collaboration model has the potential to link discoveries from Johns Hopkins laboratories with the drug discovery capabilities of Syngene, pharmaceutical and biotech partners, and investors. PTI MSS MR