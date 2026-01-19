Syngene expands research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Syngene International on Monday said it has extended its long-term strategic research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb through 2035.

The expanded agreement broadens the scope of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle spanning discovery, translational sciences, pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, clinical trials, data and information technology services to enable seamless progression from research to commercialisation, the global contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) said in a statement.

The expansion of this collaboration marks the next phase of growth, reinforcing the company's position as a strategic partner delivering integrated, end-to-end scientific and manufacturing solutions, it added.

"Our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, which now spans more than 25 years, is anchored in scientific excellence, operational reliability, and a shared commitment to advancing innovative therapies," Syngene International Managing Director and CEO Peter Bains stated.

The agreement to extend this partnership through 2035 enables the firm to plan together for the future in terms of building new capabilities and infrastructure with a decade-long horizon, he added.

"We look forward to supporting BMS with their next wave of discovery, development, and manufacturing programs that have the potential to improve patient outcomes worldwide," Bains stated.

The collaboration between Syngene and Bristol Myers Squibb began in 1998, culminating in the establishment of the Biocon Bristol Myers Squibb Research and Development Center (BBRC), Syngene's first dedicated R&D Center, which was fully commissioned in 2009.

"This expanded collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing innovative science by effective integration of our research, development, and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate the delivery of transformative medicines and bring hope to patients around the world who are waiting for new treatment options," Bristol Myers Squibb Senior VP Therapeutic Discovery Sciences Payal Sheth stated. PTI MSS ANU ANU