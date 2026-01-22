Syngene International Q3 PAT falls 44 pc to Rs 73 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Syngene International on Thursday reported 44 per cent dip in profit after tax at Rs 73 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 131 crore in the October-December period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 917 crore from Rs 944 crore in the year-ago period, Syngene International said in a statement.

"Our Q3 performance reflects the ongoing impact related to a single product from one of our large-molecule biologics clients. Outside of this factor, the underlying business has shown steady progress, with research services securing new programs and delivering continued growth," Syngene International MD and CEO Peter Bains stated.

The highlight of the quarter was the extension of collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb through 2035, he added.

Shares of the company on Thursday settled 1.45 per cent down at Rs 592.15 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS ANU ANU