Syngene Q4 profit dips 3 pc at Rs 183 cr; FY25 net at Rs 496 cr

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Contract research and manufacturing services firm Syngene International on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 183 crore for the March quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 189 crore in the January-March period of the last fiscal year.

Total income rose to Rs 1,037 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 933 crore in the year-ago period, Syngene International said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Syngene reported a net profit of Rs 496 crore as against Rs 510 crore in FY24.

Total income rose to Rs 3,714 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 3,579 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The company said its board, which met on Wednesday, recommended a final dividend of Re 1.25 per share of Rs 10 each for the 2024-25 financial year.

"The full year results, led by reported revenue growth of 4 per cent, are in line with our January guidance, reflecting a resilient performance in a challenging year. After a muted first half, driven by a sectoral downturn in US biotech funding, we are encouraged to see a return to growth in the second half of the year," Syngene International MD and CEO Peter Bains stated.

Looking at the year ahead, while the wider global market dynamics remain uncertain, the company expects the business momentum to continue with pipeline build in both small and large molecules, supported by new pilot programs and conversion of existing pilots in discovery services.

"On an underlying basis for FY26, we expect revenue growth in the early teens reflecting a broad-based growth across research, development and manufacturing services," Bains said.

Adjusted for inventory balancing in large molecule commercial manufacturing at client level, the reported revenue growth is likely to be at mid-single digit, he added.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 1.99 per cent up at Rs 750.05 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS TRB