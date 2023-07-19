Syngenta India introduces two plant protection products to tackle pest in paddy, cotton, vegetables

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Syngeta India on Wednesday said it has introduced two new plant protection solutions -- Incipo and Simido -- that offer effective defence against various pests in paddy, cotton and vegetables.

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies, comprising Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds.

In a statement, Syngenta India said these advanced products, based on the innovative PLINAZOLIN® technology, will help in improving yields and crop quality.

"These are developed to efficiently meet the challenges arising from climate change and pest resistance, which are responsible for major crop losses every year," it added.

Incipio is a insecticide that effectively combats new species of stem borers and leaf folders attack on paddy crops.

Simodis offers a reliable solution to paddy, cotton and vegetables against sucking and lepidoptera insects like butterflies and moths. It is efficient on vegetables such as hot pepper, brinjal, cotton, ground nut, soybean and red gram.

Pests can lead to yield losses ranging from 30 to 40 per cent if not controlled effectively at the right time. High infestation rate of these pests, short duration control with existing solutions are leading to increased number of applications and the overall cost, Syngenta said.

"Incipio and Simodis are our latest solutions to help solve many pest problems of our farmers. We are happy to bring alternative solution which will provide effective, longer duration control from resistant pests," said Susheel Kumar, Country Head and Managing Director, Syngenta India.

K C Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta India, said Incipio and Simodis have been specifically formulated to address the unique challenges faced by paddy and vegetable growers in the country. PTI MJH HVA