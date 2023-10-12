Syngenta India's K C Ravi elected again chairman of CropLife India

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) K C Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer of Syngenta India, has been elected as Chairman of CropLife India for the fourth year in a row.

CropLife India is an association of leading domestic and multinational R&D driven crop science companies.

Anil Kakkar, Vice President (Sales and Marketing) at Sumitomo Chemical India has been re-elected as the Vice Chairman for a third year in a row, the association said in a statement.

Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director, Crystal Crop Protection Ltd has been elected as the second Vice Chairman of the Board. The decision was taken during the 43rd Annual General Meeting held recently in the national capital. PTI LUX LUX MR