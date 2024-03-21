Syngenta sets up seed testing lab in Hyderabad with Rs 20 cr investment

Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Global agriculture firm Syngenta has started a new seed testing lab here with an investment of around Rs 20 crore.

This will further strengthen the company's continued investment in quality control capabilities.

In a statement, Syngenta said this lab is one of the most advanced seed testing facilities in the world and serves growers in India, across the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

The lab is located in Nuthankal village near Hyderabad.

"High-quality, healthy seed is the foundation of success in the field for our customers," Nishchint Bhatia, Head of Asia Pacific for Syngenta Vegetable Seeds, said.

"This investment highlights our commitment to ensuring growers have a reliable supply of healthy, disease-free seed," Bhatia added.

Built for USD 2.4 million (around Rs 20 crore), the 6,500-square-feet facility is currently capable of processing 12,000 virus/bacterial tests per year.

The facility is compliant with seed health test regulations in India.

The lab is also seeking export certification and local accreditation with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

"...seed stewardship and promoting seed health in the global movement of seeds is critical to protecting the integrity of growers' crops and safeguarding global supply chains and global food security," Erik Postma, Global Head of Quality Management for Syngenta Vegetable Seeds and Flowers, said.

"Detailed care must be taken with every seed that makes it to a grower," Postma said.

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies, comprising Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. PTI MJH SHW