Syngenta unveils AI-powered agri tech innovations in India

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Global agricultural company Syngenta on Thursday announced AI-driven solutions to solve local agricultural challenges in the country.

The new innovations were launched at the flagship developer conference, DevCon 2025, held in Pune and simultaneously across global platforms.

According to the company, Syngenta's AI initiatives are focused on precision agriculture through satellite imagery analysis, predictive modelling for crop diseases and pest management, and intelligent irrigation systems that optimise water use.

"These innovations are being tailored to the Indian context, where agriculture faces diverse regional challenges," the statement said.

In India, Syngenta is deploying AI-powered advisory platforms in regional languages to make farming knowledge accessible to smallholder growers.

Localised solutions in pest identification, crop health prediction, and climate-smart advisories are being designed to deliver personalised recommendations.

AI-enabled supply chain tools are also helping reduce post-harvest losses and improve farmers' market access -- addressing one of the most pressing challenges of Indian agriculture.

Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Syngenta, said, "We are taking global innovations and adapting them to solve local challenges faced by Indian farmers -- from climate resilience to post-harvest losses.

"Our teams are not just writing code; they are building solutions that help farmers feed the world more sustainably." With over 200 developers, engineers, and technology leaders participating, the event underscored Syngenta's vision of leveraging artificial intelligence to shape the future of sustainable farming -- bringing global innovations to solve local agricultural challenges in India.

The three-day conference, themed "From Algorithm to Impact: When AI Meets Human Purpose", brought together leading voices from the tech ecosystem, including Vikrant Labde (Turinton AI), Michel Pereira (Microsoft), and Bruno Vaughn (AWS). PTI LUX TRB