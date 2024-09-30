Syngenta unveils GenAI system to boost farm productivity

New Delhi, Sept 30 (PTI) Swiss agro-chemicals giant Syngenta Group on Monday launched 'Cropwise AI', an advanced artificial intelligence system aimed at enhancing crop management practices.

The announcement was made at the World AgriTech Innovation Summit in London.

Cropwise AI, available to select groups of customers in the US and Brazil with plans for European expansion, combines Syngenta's extensive agronomic expertise with cutting-edge AI technology, the company said in a statement.

The system taps into over two decades of weather data, soil information, and crop observations to provide tailored recommendations in natural language. It promises to boost yields by up to 5 per cent through precise input applications and targeted pest control strategies.

Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Syngenta Group, emphasized the transformative nature of Cropwise AI.

"We're bringing the power of GenAI to agriculture, empowering growers with data-driven decisions," Sheikh stated.

Key features of Cropwise AI include the seed recommendations using advanced machine learning, predictive modelling for crop growth and yield potential and precision agriculture for optimized resource use.

Future plans for Cropwise AI involve integrating computer vision for early pest detection and sustainability analytics to reduce carbon footprints, the company added.

While Cropwise AI is not yet available in India, agricultural experts are closely watching its development. As Syngenta continues to develop Cropwise AI, Indian stakeholders are keen to see how this technology could be tailored to address the unique challenges of Indian agriculture.