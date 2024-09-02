Syngenta unveils I-RISE programme to train 1 lakh rural Indian youth for agri jobs

New Delhi/Karnal, Sep 2 (PTI) To empower rural Indian youth and address the challenges of a dwindling skilled agricultural workforce, Syngenta Group Global CEO Jeff Rowe on Monday announced the launch of the I-RISE (Inculcating Rural India Skill Enhancement) programme during his maiden trip to India.

The I-RISE programme aims to train 1 lakh rural youth and prepare them for various jobs in the agriculture sector.

Rowe elaborated that the programme will focus on training and engaging rural youth under the age of 35, who have at least a class 10 education and farming experience.

The comprehensive I-RISE curriculum includes 30 days of classroom training followed by a two-month internship. After the initial training, participants will have the opportunity to pursue advanced training or seek employment within the agricultural supply chain, micro-business, or farming activities.

Rowe described the I-RISE programme as a "safety net for rural prosperity in India", emphasising its alignment with eight sustainable development goals.

The scheme is built on a 3Es approach -- educate youth in agriculture through training and mentorship, engage them through employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, and Elevate their livelihood income.

During his day-long trip, Rowe also visited a field demonstration for the Climate Smart Agriculture project in Haryana, interacted with farmers in Karnal, and participated in a drone demonstration for spraying crop protection solutions.

Expressing his admiration for the rapid adoption of technology among Indian farmers, Rowe praised Syngenta's team for their efforts in empowering farming communities through stewardship activities.

He stated that the company is committed to developing technologies that enhance and protect yields, commercialise new products backed by digital science, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to ensure sustainable operations.

Rowe further highlighted Syngenta's focus on improving water use efficiency, increasing the productivity of degraded land, and increasing carbon storage in soil, stating that the company's interventions in India have yielded substantial benefits for farming communities.

Susheel Kumar, MD and Country Head of Syngenta India provided insights into the Climate Smart Agriculture project, which addresses the climate change challenges affecting rice production in Haryana and Punjab.

The project includes soil health analysis to optimise fertiliser use and crop residue management technologies like the Happy Seeder to eliminate the harmful practice of burning crop residues.

Rowe emphasised that Syngenta's initiatives in India are inspired by the country's crucial role in the global food system and the need to support farmers in mitigating the global food crisis.

He further launched TechFest, an innovative and collaborative platform aimed at enhancing the knowledge and engagement of Syngenta's channel partners across the country, in Haryana. PTI LUX BAL BAL