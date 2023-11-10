Synopsys opens design and R&D unit in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated Eastern India’s first design and R&D unit of Synopsys, a global leader in semiconductor tool, Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software and associated services, in Bhubaneswar.

The company said the Bhubaneswar Centre will witness 300 plus VLSI and semiconductor design engineers working under one roof.

“Odisha has emerged as a destination of the future with growing scale of investment, talent pool and ambition. The Odisha government has taken a range of bold and pioneering initiatives to lay a strong foundation of a future where the state will emerge as a key player in the semiconductor landscape,” Patnaik said.

The Bhubaneswar centre of Synopsys will create job opportunities as well as realise the state’s vision and capability to transform into an ideal semiconductor hub and technology-driven enterprises, he said. PTI AAM AAM NN