Syrma SGS Tech opens production facility in Pune with Rs 100-cr investment

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Syrma SGS Technology on Friday said it has opened a production facility in Pune with an investment of Rs 100-crore in the first phase, in a bid to bolster its operations and growth momentum.

The latest facility will complement the company's existing manufacturing capacities by bringing operational efficiencies, Syrma SGS said.

Syrma SGS Technology has 13 manufacturing facilities pan-India across Chennai, Bangalore, Manesar, Gurgaon, Noida and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), among others.

"This new Pune campus is our first multi-facility campus with capability to serve customers in multiple sectors and at global scale," said Satendra Singh, CEO, SyrmaSGS.

Spread over 60,000 square feet area, the first phase of the integrated electronics manufacturing facility is expected to generate around 1,000 direct jobs, the company said.

"Our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities and expanding capacities to meet the evolving market demands. With the 'Make in India' initiative gaining momentum, the launch of our Pune facility positions us perfectly to capitalise on the vast business opportunities ahead," said J S Gujral, Managing Director, Syrma SGS said.

The new campus is spread across 26.5 acres of land and will have a manufacturing area of 1.20 million square feet.

The company has positioned itself to quickly expand its capabilities and stay ahead of the curve in dynamic market trends and positioning Syrma SGS as a key player in meeting the increasing demand for cutting-edge electronics manufacturing, it added. PTI IAS DRR