Systematix Group appoints Bhaskar Hazra, Partha Sengupta to lead private wealth biz

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Financial services firm Systematix Group on Tuesday said it has appointed industry veterans Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta as Joint Managing Director and CEO of its private wealth business.

The appointments are part of the group's strategy to strengthen the leadership team and accelerate growth in the wealth management space, the company said in a statement.

Hazra, with over 26 years of experience, has previously held senior roles at Barclays Private Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and GE Countrywide, while Sengupta who has more than 27 years in banking, and wealth management, led businesses at Axis Bank, TrustPlutus Wealth Managers and Standard Chartered Bank.

"Their strategic foresight, proven leadership, and deep industry expertise will enable us to build a world-class private wealth business franchise grounded in trust, innovation, and long-term value creation," Nikhil Khandelwal, Managing Director of Systematix Group, said.

The group has recently expanded its alternatives platform with a new suite of alternative investment funds (AIF) investing across SME, pre-IPO & secondaries, and real estate credit strategies.

Founded in 1985, Systematix Group offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and advisory services across its brokerage, investment banking, equity capital markets, wealth and asset management businesses.