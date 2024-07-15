Systrome Technologies launches new electronics manufacturing unit in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 15 (PTI) Haryana based Systrome Technologies, specialising in advanced telecom equipment design and manufacturing, has launched its electronics manufacturing facility in the state capital.

The state -of-the-art factory, with an investment of over Rs 100 crore was inaugurated by Tessolve founder and former CEO of Tata Electronics (OSAT unit), P Raja Manickam along with KINFRA MD Santhosh Koshy Thomas and Directorate of Industries and Commerce Director Harikishore IAS at a function held at the KINFRA Film and Video Park in Kazhakoottam.

The company said the unit, which is strategically located, offers excellent connectivity by road, rail, air, and waterways.

Systrome Technologies, in a release said it aims to specialise in producing high-quality telecom and networking products to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

"The facility aims to achieve a market share of over Rs 1,000 crore within the next three years. Furthermore, the facility will generate significant employment opportunities across various professional backgrounds, inspiring the youth to pursue careers in electronics manufacturing and contributing to the region's socio-economic development," the release said.

Anil Raj, the Managing Director of Systrome Technologies, said the inauguration of the ultra-modern and sophisticated facility in Thiruvananthapuram will position Kerala on the map of high-tech manufacturing.

"Thiruvananthapuram offers multiple strategic advantages for such a facility, including a skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and supportive government policies. The new manufacturing unit is expected to quadruple its production of intricately designed electronic products within a year, driving job creation and economic growth in the region, Raj was quoted as saying in the release.

Systrome Technologies is a technology-driven engineering and design company providing turnkey electronics manufacturing services, specialising in precision manufacturing for the telecommunications and networking industries. PTI RRT RRT ROH