T9L Qube partners with Sumedha Fiscal Services to boost startup ecosystem

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Venture builder T9L Qube has partnered with a listed firm Sumedha Fiscal Services to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the country.

This strategic partnership came after T9L Qube raised funding from Virender Sehwag, several other prominent lawyers, private equity partners, and industry leaders, a company statement said.

According to the statement, after rigorous evaluation and negotiation, this group of experienced individuals has been onboarded as advisors and/or partners at T9L Qube, where they play a crucial role in identifying and partnering with high-growth potential startups, leveraging T9L Qube's incubation services.

T9L Qube founder Fahad Moti Khan said, "This collaboration promises to be impactful and pivotal in driving innovation and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurial achievements. We are excited about the opportunity to work closely together, combining our strengths and resources to create a partnership that leads to remarkable outcomes".

Sumedha Fiscal Services Director BS Rathi said, "Partnering with T9L acts as a conduit for us to invest directly in the future of India's entrepreneurial boom. We are impressed by several of the portfolio companies that they have recently engaged with".

T9L employs a playbook-based approach to generating, validating, building, and launching growing startup ideas into the market.

The studio concept, which is relatively new in India, is based on the idea that, through appropriate intervention, the majority of the reasons for startup failures can be mitigated.

Drawn by the hands-on approach and proven track record of T9L Qube, Sumedha Fiscal hopes to take advantage of the entrepreneurial and technological boom happening in India, the statement said.

T9L majorly focuses on incubating, accelerating, and essentially onboarding startups that have high growth potential.

It has incubated some of India's biggest startups, including SpotDraft, Docquity, Adda52, Credihealth, BiS Research, and Nirog Street, among others.

In recent years, India has rapidly established itself as the third-largest ecosystem for startups globally, showcasing remarkable growth.

The country has experienced a staggering 15-fold increase in startup funding, a nine-fold rise in the number of investors, and a seven-fold surge in incubators. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL