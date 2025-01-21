Table Space appoints Karan Chopra, Kunal Mehra as co-CEOs

New Delhi: Table Space, which provides managed office spaces, has appointed two of its co-founders Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra as co-CEOs.

The appointment follows the demise of its founder Amit Banerji on January 6.

Banerji was about 45 years old.

In a statement on Tuesday, Table Space said Karan Chopra will additionally take up the responsibility of being Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Both Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra have been key to Table Space's growth journey in becoming the preferred managed workspace partner for global enterprises. The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint this powerhouse leadership duo of Karan and Kunal to steer the next phase at Table Space," the company's board directors, Siddhartha Gupta and Srinivas Prasad, said.

Table Space's portfolio comprises 10.5 million sq ft (100.5 lakh sq ft) of custom workspaces for enterprises as of December 2024, with over 70 centres across seven key cities in India.