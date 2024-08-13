Table Space appoints Robert Newman as Non-Executive Chairman

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Table Space, which provides managed office spaces, has appointed Robert Newman as Non-Executive Chairman and John Hogan as Chief Sales Officer, Americas.

These appointments reflect the company’s commitment to its larger expansion plans focused on Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Table Space said in a statement on Tuesday.

Robert Newman, Non-Executive Chairman, brings over 25 years of GCC expertise across strategic planning, financial management, operations, and technology integration.

As a retired Managing Director at Accenture and Deloitte Consulting Specialist Executive, Robert has a proven track record of achieving business goals in challenging environments through collaborative work with client teams, the statement said.

Table Space said that Hogan will work with potential clients from North America and UK regions looking to establish offices in India.

Prior to joining Table Space, John served as Managing Director for real estate transactions and global lead at Accenture. With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, John has spent the past 25 years focused on corporate real estate.

Founded in 2017, Table Space has more than 60 centres across 7 cities in India, comprising over 9.5 million square feet of workspaces.