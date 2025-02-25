Table Space starts 30,000 sq ft centre in Mumbai to provide managed workspaces

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Table Space, which provides managed office spaces, has started a new facility in Mumbai with around 30,000 sq ft area.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it has expanded footprint in Mumbai with the launch of a premium facility spanning around 30,000 sq ft at Raheja Altimus, Worli.

Founded in 2017, Table Space portfolio comprises 10.5 million sq ft (100.5 lakh sq ft) of custom workspaces for enterprises as of December 2024, with over 75+ centres across seven key cities in India. PTI MJH TRB