TAC Infosec achieves milestone of serving 1,500 clients

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) TAC Infosec Limited, a cybersecurity firm which specialises in vulnerability management, on Tuesday said it has achieved a milestone of serving 1,500 clients across 74 countries and aims to double its client base by the end of this fiscal.

Advertisment

This achievement marks a pivotal step in its mission to dominate the global cybersecurity landscape, it said.

"Reaching 1,500 clients is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us," Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security, said.

TAC Security's journey exemplifies its commitment to securing digital assets against an increasingly complex threat landscape, Arora added.

Advertisment

Its client roster includes global names such as Autodesk, Salesforce, Dropbox from the US; SoftBank Corp, Nissan Motors from Japan, Revolut from the UK, Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations from Australia and Fujifilm Business Innovation Corp from Singapore, a company statement said.

This widespread adoption reflects the company's unmatched ability to tailor its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for varied industry needs, it said.

"Central to TAC Security's success is its flagship ESOF AppSec solution - a subscription-based SaaS platform for web and mobile application vulnerability scanning," it added.

Advertisment

"Aligned with its vision to become the world's largest vulnerability management company, TAC Security aims to secure 3,000 clients by March 2025 and expand its reach to 10,000 clients by March 2026," it said.

The company has reported its net profit at Rs 6.52 crore and operating income at Rs 13.15 crore for H1 (April-September) FY25. PTI CHS SHW