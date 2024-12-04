TAC InfoSec adds 331 clients in Nov

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Cybersecurity vulnerability management company TAC InfoSec Limited on Wednesday said it added 331 clients in November from 42 countries.

Advertisment

This milestone is a significant step toward the company's ambitious vision of adding 3,000 new clients by March 2025, it said in a statement.

Since April 2024, TAC Security has successfully onboarded over 1,700 clients, crossing the halfway mark in this journey, it said.

Trishneet Arora, founder and CEO of TAC Security, said, "This milestone is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing world-class cybersecurity solutions. Adding over 1,700 clients since April 2024 brings us closer to our goal of 3,000 clients by March 2025. The trust shown by prestigious organizations like Kings College London and Fortinet reinforces our position as a global leader in cybersecurity.

Advertisment

"As we move forward, we remain dedicated to empowering businesses and institutions worldwide to secure their digital infrastructure and mitigate evolving cyber threats." TAC Security's consistent growth across global markets underscores its ability to deliver tailored, cutting-edge solutions for organizations of all sizes and industries, said the company.

With its innovative Enterprise Security in One Framework (ESOF) platform, TAC Security continues to lead the charge in transforming how organizations address cyber risks, it further said. PTI CHS MR