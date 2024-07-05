TAC InfoSec adds over 500 new clients from 50 countries in Q1

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) TAC InfoSec, a cybersecurity solutions provider firm, on Friday said it added over 500 new clients from 50 countries across diverse sectors in the first quarter of current fiscal year.

Noteworthy additions to its client roster include Autodesk, Salesforce, Zoominfo, Dropbox, Blackberry, Salesforce, Xerox, Brady Corporation, FAO of United Nations, FUJIFILM, CASIO, Nissan Motors, Juspay, One Card, Zepto, and MPL, among others, the company said in a release.

"The company also aims to solidify its position as the world’s largest vulnerability management company by March 2026, with ambitious plans to acquire 10,000 customers globally," it said.

By March 2025, TAC InfoSec targets securing 3,000 new customers, leveraging its innovative cybersecurity solutions, it added.

"We have surpassed our expectations with the addition of 250 clients in June 2024 alone, bringing our total to over 500 new clients in the first quarter,” said Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC InfoSec.

Furthermore, the company remains dedicated to enhancing its service offerings and expanding its product suite to cater to the evolving needs of its diverse client base, Arora added.

TAC InfoSec (branded as TAC Security) claims it is a major player in vulnerability management. TAC Security manages 5 million vulnerabilities through its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform.