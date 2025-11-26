TAC InfoSec enters Nifty SME Emerge Index, shares gain over 2pc

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) TAC InfoSec Ltd on Wednesday said it has been included in the Nifty SME Emerge Index as the fifth-largest company by index weight.

The Nifty SME Emerge Index tracks high-performing small and medium enterprises listed on NSE Emerge.

TAC InfoSec's entry at a high position reflects its fast growth, strong financial results and rising role in India's cyber-security sector, the company said.

The company's expansion has been supported by increasing demand for cyber-security services, blockchain audits and AI-based risk monitoring tools.

As more industries move toward digital operations, the need for advanced cyber protection has grown sharply.

TAC Security founder and CEO Trishneet Arora said the ranking is a major recognition of the company's strategy.

Shares of the company rose by 2.42 per cent to close at Rs 816 on NSE. PTI VSD MR MR