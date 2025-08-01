TAC InfoSec gets SOC 2 Type I certification

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) TAC InfoSec Ltd, a vulnerability management and application security firm, on Friday announced that it has received SOC 2 Type I certification, reinforcing its commitment to enterprise-grade security, compliance, and data integrity.

The SOC 2 Type I compliance evaluates an organisation's cybersecurity controls at a specific point in time.

This milestone adds to TAC Security's growing list of global accreditations and lays a strong foundation for its upcoming AI-powered SOC 2 compliance platform, which is set for launch in Q2 FY26, the company said in a statement here.

"For today's fast-scaling SaaS and cloud-native companies, SOC 2 compliance is complex, time-consuming, and often disruptive to engineering workflows," Saransh Rawat, Chief Technology Officer at TAC Security, said.

The SOC 2 compliance market is estimated to exceed USD 4.2 billion in 2024, driven by growing regulatory pressure and customer demands across sectors, the company said. PTI VSD SHW