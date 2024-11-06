TAC Infosec H1 profit triples to Rs 6.52 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Cybersecurity vulnerability management firm TAC Infosec on Wednesday said its April-September FY25 net profit more than tripled to Rs 6.52 crore.

It logged a profit of Rs 1.93 crore in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing. Operating income increased to Rs 13.15 crore from Rs 5 crore.

TAC Infosec further said it acquired 200 new customers across 32 countries in September 2024 alone.

Some of the new clients onboarded by the company include Microsoft, Gen Digital, Brother Industries, Sedric, Yext, Freshworks, and Lenovo, the filing said.

The US led the customer acquisition numbers, followed closely by the UK and France, it added.

"We have registered over 3-fold growth in net profit at Rs 6.52 crore and over 2-fold growth in operating income at Rs 13.15 crore in H1FY25 as we continue to grow and strengthen our footprint globally adding marquee clients across geographies," said Trishneet Arora, founder, chairman and CEO, TAC Infosec Limited.

TAC Security recently announced its partnership with Google as an authorised lab for Mobile Apps Security Assessment (MASA) for developers on Play Store as a part of App Defence Alliance (ADA).

The company said it aims to onboard 10,000 customers by 2026, with 3,000 new clients targeted by March 2025. Till H1FY25, TAC Security had over 1,000 clients across 60 countries.

The company got listed on NSE Emerge in February this year. PTI PRS ANU ANU