TAC InfoSec net profit more than doubles to Rs 15 cr in FY25; revenue jumps 2.6 times

Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) Cybersecurity company TAC InfoSec Limited on Sunday said its net profit more than doubled to Rs 14.8 crore in the financial year 2024-25 compared to the preceding fiscal.

The company recorded a 160 per cent year on year revenue growth, scaling from Rs 11.7 crore in FY24 to Rs 30.5 crore in FY25.

"The net profit surged 135 per cent YoY, reaching Rs 148.3 million compared to Rs 63.3 million last year," the company said in a statement.

Growth remained strong, with revenue rising 46 per cent between first half and second half of FY25, and profit after tax growing by 27 per cent in the same period. This acceleration underscores TAC InfoSec's scalability and operational strength, it said.

Backed by key acquisitions, including CyberScope (Web3), Cyber Sandia (US government), and a GCC-based cybersecurity firm, the company crossed the 3,000 client mark, expanded into 100-plus countries, and launched industry-first solutions like ESOF AppSec ADA MASA in partnership with Google.

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, said, "Our exponential growth is a testament to our execution, innovation, and strategic foresight. FY24-25 was a breakout year and we're just getting started." The management projects continued growth momentum and margin stability in FY26, reinforcing TAC InfoSec's leadership in global cybersecurity, the company said.