TAC InfoSec posts 17 pc rise in revenue in FY24

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Cybersecurity solutions provider TAC InfoSec Ltd on Monday posted a 17 per cent rise in revenues for FY24 at Rs 11.8 crore.

At the company's annual general meeting (AGM), the company's Founder, Chairman and CEO Trishneet Arora said the company's profitability rose to Rs 6.3 crore, marking a 23 per cent increase year-on-year, while operating margins stood at 52.82 per cent.

The company also reported growth in the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, with a 93.81 per cent increase in revenues, the company said.

The company, which is listed on the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), saw its initial public offering (IPO) being subscribed 422.03 times, helping the company raise Rs 8,417 crore. PTI VSD TRB