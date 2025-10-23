TAC InfoSec profit jumps manifold in first half of FY26

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Cybersecurity vulnerability management company TAC InfoSec Limited on Thursday said its profit after tax climbed manifold annually to Rs 15.57 crore in the first half of FY26, underscoring strong operational efficiency and recurring subscription-based revenue growth.

Consolidated revenue at Rs 30.35 crore in the first half of the 2025-26 was 131 per cent higher from Rs 13.15 crore recorded in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

With a profit margin of 51 per cent, TAC InfoSec achieved a level of profitability never before seen in the cybersecurity industry, highlighting its highly efficient SaaS delivery model and deep automation-led operating leverage, it said.

The company also reported high gross margins and strong recurring revenue streams across its ESOF product suite, said the statement.

The integration of CyberScope Web3 Security Inc strengthened TAC's presence in Web3 and smart contract audits, directly contributing to H1 revenue and expanding its total addressable market, it said.

TAC secured multiple large enterprise contracts through bundled offerings across ESOF AppSec, VMP, and CASA -- significantly boosting per-client revenue, it further said.

The company also onboarded major global brands including Salesforce, Autodesk, Dropbox, SoftBank Corp, Nissan Motors, and Revolut, alongside multiple United Nations agencies, further expanding its global client portfolio.

Building on the success of FY25, TAC InfoSec continued to accelerate its AI-led roadmap through its flagship platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) -- a unified, data-driven ecosystem enabling vulnerability detection, quantification, and remediation automation.

The company announced a USD 100 million capital expenditure plan to be executed by FY30, aimed at expanding global research and development centres, deepening AI research capabilities, and scaling its ESOF platform's predictive analytics and automation intelligence, it said As part of its 2030 vision, TAC InfoSec said it is targeting 10,000 clients by 2026 and aims to become the world's largest vulnerability management company in terms of client volume.